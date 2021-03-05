This Ghost Kitchen Makes Banana Bread That Sells Out in Minutes

Many of her fans found Allie’s Banana Bread through Instagram, where Chernick says, “you have to over do it for [banana bread] to look good.” So for photos, she slices the loaf up and layers toppings between each slice to show off what’s inside. Most follow along just for the photos, but you also need to watch that page to order a loaf.

Each week, Chernick has one or two drops and posts date and time information on her Instagram. Then at the drop times, the order section of her website opens up, and customers have minutes to place their orders before the supply sells out. Chernick bakes a few hundred loaves for each drop day out of her ghost kitchen in Lower Manhattan, and she said they typically are all spoken for within two to five minutes.

She ships online orders all across the country, but if you’re not as quick on your keyboard and are in the area, there are a few places around NYC you can pick up Chernick’s products. Loaves are available at Butterfield Market - Madison on the Upper East Side, slices are sold at The Brooklyn Standard in Greenpoint, and mini muffin versions of the bread are sold at Edy’s Grocer in Greenpoint. Plus, she’s recently partnered with Cafe Panna—an ice cream shop in Gramercy Park founded by Hallie Meyer, the daughter of Union Square Hospitality Group restaurateur Danny Meyer—to sell pints with chunks of Allie’s Banana Bread as part of limited-time flavors.