Inside Amazon's Grand Plans to Control How You Eat

I I t's not hard to imagine a future where you will immediately log into Amazon when you're hungry instead of rummaging through the fridge. You'll probably order lunch from that cool ramen shop across town and, while you're at it, decide between a hangar steak and Moroccan-spiced chicken meal kit to cook for dinner. Maybe you'll even throw in a few fresh vegetables and milk or a box of Amazon-branded cookies for dessert.

This one-click food shopping is easy to imagine because, to some extent, it already exists. And if Amazon has its way, it will be the new way of eating in America.