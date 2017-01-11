Food & Drink

The One Brunch Food Anthony Bourdain Says Always Sucks

Published On 12/14/2016
brunch
Aubrie Pick/Thrillist

Brunch is easily the best meal you eat all weekend. It usually involves eggs, coffee, boozy cocktails, and finger pain from Instagramming so much. But lurking deep within your brunch is a garbage food not worth eating, and it is the ubiquitous home fries. Anthony Bourdain was not afraid to talk about his hatred of the breakfast potato with Thrillist in a recent interview.

Bourdain talked about how he previously worked as a brunch cook, and that he'd be responsible for "putting the fucking home fries on." Guess he wasn't a fan. His main complaint about home fries is this: "You make them in huge amounts and you re-heat them. Most of the home fries I have in diners are not good, they're not cooked all the way through, they're not crisp."

He went on to say that while he's not a huge fan of the home fry, he's still cool with the rest of brunch -- the buttered toast, bacon, sausage, and eggs. Though we discovered that when he makes breakfast at home, it's often an acai bowl.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and likes breakfast potatoes. Follow him to brunch: @LeeBreslouer.

