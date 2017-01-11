The One Brunch Food Anthony Bourdain Says Always Sucks

Brunch is easily the best meal you eat all weekend. It usually involves eggs, coffee, boozy cocktails, and finger pain from Instagramming so much. But lurking deep within your brunch is a garbage food not worth eating, and it is the ubiquitous home fries. Anthony Bourdain was not afraid to talk about his hatred of the breakfast potato with Thrillist in a recent interview.

Bourdain talked about how he previously worked as a brunch cook, and that he'd be responsible for "putting the fucking home fries on." Guess he wasn't a fan. His main complaint about home fries is this: "You make them in huge amounts and you re-heat them. Most of the home fries I have in diners are not good, they're not cooked all the way through, they're not crisp."