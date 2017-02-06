Anthony Bourdain Reveals His Secret for Losing 35 Pounds

Anthony Bourdain makes his living being filmed while eating (OK, fine, there's more to it than that). But despite the constant mastication-documentation, we still have a lot to learn about his eating habits.

According to a recent profile in The New Yorker, one of the trappings of being a globe-trotting-chef-turned-author-turned-television host, is constantly being offered copious amounts of food wherever he goes.

"Bourdain calls this getting 'food fucked," writer Patrick Radden Keefe reported.

But the piece goes on to detail Bourdain making a conscious effort to reduce the gorging on pro bono offerings, and food in general. Not only has he taken up daily jiu-jitsu training, he tends to "graze" more often than not. And while he is frequently inebriated on television, he tends not to over-imbibe alcohol when the cameras are off.