Everything You Never Knew About Anthony Bourdain

4. But before that, he was a mystery novelist

His writing is not limited to the popular quintet of Kitchen Confidential, A Cook's Tour, The Nasty Bits, No Reservations, and Medium Raw. (Fine, we'll also count Les Halles Cookbook.) In 2012, Bourdain came out with his first graphic novel, Get Jiro! But long before that, before he was even Bourdain™, Tony was a mystery novelist. He published his first one in 1995. It was called Bone in the Throat, and it was about murderous chefs. (The reviews were not kind.) After Kitchen Confidential took off, he followed up with Gone Bamboo. In 2003, The Bobby Gold Stories dropped. He also wrote an "urban historical" called Typhoid Mary in between all that. But if you don't feel like doing the reading, no sweat: A movie adaptation of Bone in the Throat (starring Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl) is on the way.