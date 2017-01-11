Anthony Bourdain Thinks Your Fancy Ketchup Is Total Bullshit

Good ol' Tony Bourdain's a man who speaks his mind, regardless of whether it'll piss people off. He recently took beers snobs to task, but he also saved a little ammo for the artisan condiment movement.
"I think it's a matter of personal taste," Bourdain told Thrillist. "I've never had ketchup better than, you know, the common variety. Plus, that's such a bone-deep flavor profile. Don't fuck with it, you know?"
While the famously anti-BS cookbook author isn't the first to lash out against dressed-up dips, his outright disdain certainly cements the point. Canadian hero Malcolm Gladwell, whose 2004 New Yorker piece dismissed the trend before it was even really a trend, obviously counts himself among Bourdain's backers. And Saturday Night Live hilariously railed against hipster mayo purveyors in last year's "Bushwick Brooklyn 2015" parody sketch.
"You put, you know, chipotle aioli on my burger without asking, I would prefer you not," warned Bourdain. "I want fucking ketchup." To each his (or her) own, I guess.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.