Anthony Bourdain Thinks Your Fancy Ketchup Is Total Bullshit

Good ol' Tony Bourdain's a man who speaks his mind, regardless of whether it'll piss people off. He recently took beers snobs to task, but he also saved a little ammo for the artisan condiment movement.

"I think it's a matter of personal taste," Bourdain told Thrillist. "I've never had ketchup better than, you know, the common variety. Plus, that's such a bone-deep flavor profile. Don't fuck with it, you know?"

While the famously anti-BS cookbook author isn't the first to lash out against dressed-up dips, his outright disdain certainly cements the point. Canadian hero Malcolm Gladwell, whose 2004 New Yorker piece dismissed the trend before it was even really a trend, obviously counts himself among Bourdain's backers. And Saturday Night Live hilariously railed against hipster mayo purveyors in last year's "Bushwick Brooklyn 2015" parody sketch.