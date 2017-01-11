Watch Anthony Bourdain Destroy a Heckler Who Accused Him of Eating Dogs

Anthony Bourdain is never one to mince words. So when a heckler, um, heckled him at War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco -- just one stop on his nationwide "The Hunger" tour -- he didn't let it blow over easily.

The stage-crasher in question interrupted the host's show to accuse him of regularly eating -- and enjoying -- dog meat. Amid a chorus of boos, Bourdain let loose. Here are three samples lines of Tony retort, caught by celeb-hound TMZ:

"I like dogs. But how much worse can they be than, like, kale?"

"Twenty more seconds of this I'm going out and shooting a puppy in the fucking head."