Anthony Bourdain Explains Why Chefs Drink So Damn Much

Bourdain gave an example of how chefs can get disheartened. "[Let's say] you're a chef cooking at a popular restaurant, and you put a bunch of beautiful specials on the menu," he said. "When [customers] come in the kitchen and compliment you, they say, 'Oh, the filet mignon was wonderful!' -- which [is a dish] you could train an intelligent monkey to do. And it's one we hate."

He ended that part of the interview on a hopeful note, saying that with "the hipster invasion, there's hope for all of us." After all, they like the good stuff.

