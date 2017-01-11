Food & Drink

We Finally Have the Bacon Emoji We Deserve

By Published On 11/02/2016 By Published On 11/02/2016
new food emojis
Courtesy of Emojipedia

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

The rumors are true, folks -- Apple is officially deploying a full 72 new emojis with its next iOS update and they are truly f-ing amazing.

Long gone are the days of approximating your feelings with obscure beeper images and that strange swirly fish cake thing, now you can accurately caption your Instagram food porn with real-deal (OK, virtual) avocados, prawns, kiwis, croissants, and yes, bacon.

bacon emoji
Courtesy of Emojipedia

As reported by Emojipedia, the iOS version of this much-anticipated cartoon bacon features reddish brown and orange strips, fried to what appears to be crispy, arranged in a diagonal, drop-shadowed pair that looks as if it's about to sizzle right off the screen. The realism is enough to make your mouth water and your DMs light up like a (bacon) grease fire.

The rest of the food-related additions are also enticing, with a refreshing-looking green salad, a syrup-laden short stack, a bubbling pot of meat and veggies, a rocks glass filled with whiskey, and even a shiny little shopping cart for all your grocery list-decorating needs.

To those of you currently blowing up Twitter over the loss of the infamous peach-butt, rest assured that there's plenty of suggestive new keypad icons sure to spice up your iMessages (see: cucumber, carrot, peanuts). And hey, if you’re still in the throes of despair, you'll be relieved to know there's also a brand-new black heart emoji just for you.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Meredith Heil is a staff writer for Thrillist. She ain't rich like 50, she just know she's the man. Red emoji faces in your text, she knows you mad. Follow her @mereditto.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Real, Shocking History of Thanksgiving
Thrillist Investigates

related

READ MORE
The 21 Best Brunch Spots in America
21 best

related

READ MORE
The McRib Is Rarer Than Ever, So Here's How to Find It

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like