We Finally Have the Bacon Emoji We Deserve

The rumors are true, folks -- Apple is officially deploying a full 72 new emojis with its next iOS update and they are truly f-ing amazing.
Long gone are the days of approximating your feelings with obscure beeper images and that strange swirly fish cake thing, now you can accurately caption your Instagram food porn with real-deal (OK, virtual) avocados, prawns, kiwis, croissants, and yes, bacon.
As reported by Emojipedia, the iOS version of this much-anticipated cartoon bacon features reddish brown and orange strips, fried to what appears to be crispy, arranged in a diagonal, drop-shadowed pair that looks as if it's about to sizzle right off the screen. The realism is enough to make your mouth water and your DMs light up like a (bacon) grease fire.
The rest of the food-related additions are also enticing, with a refreshing-looking green salad, a syrup-laden short stack, a bubbling pot of meat and veggies, a rocks glass filled with whiskey, and even a shiny little shopping cart for all your grocery list-decorating needs.
To those of you currently blowing up Twitter over the loss of the infamous peach-butt, rest assured that there's plenty of suggestive new keypad icons sure to spice up your iMessages (see: cucumber, carrot, peanuts). And hey, if you’re still in the throes of despair, you'll be relieved to know there's also a brand-new black heart emoji just for you.
