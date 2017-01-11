We Finally Have the Bacon Emoji We Deserve

The rest of the food-related additions are also enticing, with a refreshing-looking green salad, a syrup-laden short stack, a bubbling pot of meat and veggies, a rocks glass filled with whiskey, and even a shiny little shopping cart for all your grocery list-decorating needs.

To those of you currently blowing up Twitter over the loss of the infamous peach-butt, rest assured that there's plenty of suggestive new keypad icons sure to spice up your iMessages (see: cucumber, carrot, peanuts). And hey, if you’re still in the throes of despair, you'll be relieved to know there's also a brand-new black heart emoji just for you.