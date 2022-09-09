This Apple Cake Recipe from an Auschwitz Survivor Inspires Comfort and Resilience

The concept of an Auschwitz-inspired cookbook might sound jarring at first. Ronald S. Lauder, chairman of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation (ABMF), even acknowledges in the foreword that the idea “may appear, on the surface, to be a terrible joke or at least something in very bad taste.”

But one look through Honey Cake & Latkes proves quite the opposite. Within the first couple of pages, it is clear that it is more than a cookbook—it is a symbol of resilience, community, and love.

Honey Cake & Latkes all started to come together during lockdown, when Lauder and AMBF executive director Dr. Maria Zalewska asked a group of Auschwitz survivors if they had any Passover recipes they would be willing to share. What started as a simple question evolved into an accumulation of deeply cherished memories.

“We were basically flooded with recipes. Some were very long and detailed, and others were informally scribbled and incomplete,” says Zalewska, the editor of the book and the executive director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation that, under the leadership of Lauder, organized a trip to Auschwitz with the survivors and their loved ones right before the pandemic. “We knew right away that we had something very special.”

And the cookbook reflects just how special it is—its pages are brimming with pre-World War II family portraits, as well as scans of survivors’ original recipes in all their scribbled glory. While the first section of the cookbook is dedicated to each survivor’s unique and harrowing story, they are ultimately united by the universal feelings of love and warmth emitted from cooking and baking.