Food & Drink

Tic Tac Is Now Making Apple Pie-Flavored Mints

By Published On 10/27/2016 By Published On 10/27/2016
Apple pie tic tacs
Flickr/theimpulsivebuy (EDITED)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Not many candy brands have had to release a strange statement like this, but 2016 is just full of surprises for Tic Tac, ain't it? In more pleasant news for the tiny, minty brand, the company's released apple pie-flavored Tic Tacs this month, according to the supermarket experts at The Impulsive Buy.

While flavors like orange and mint are available year-round, the pie version is (thankfully?) a seasonal option. The reddish-tinted mint is a strange flavor choice considering that actual apple pie is not typically used to freshen breath. But maybe that all changes starting right now. The odd flavor makes more sense if you've been keeping up with the brand, as this is not its first foray into crazy Tic Tacs -- it recently dropped a Mixers line with cherry cola and peach lemonade mints.

Perhaps the brand will soon truly get into the fall spirit and release a pumpkin spice flavor. After all, everyone else is doing it.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and once he pops, he can't stop. Follow him to minty tweets @LeeBreslouer.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Restaurant Customers Who Were Straight-Up Human Garbage Disposals
Off the Menu

related

READ MORE
The Most Obnoxious Things Couples Do in Restaurants

related

READ MORE
Easy Lasagna Recipes Will Make You Love Mondays

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like