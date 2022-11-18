Via Carota’s Arancini Recipe Inspires a DIY Aperitivo Hour

Rita Sodi and Jody Williams exist in a world outside of food trends. And yet, since opening Via Carota in 2014, their dedication to doing tradition untraditionally has shaped the status quo of New York City restaurants. It seems as though when certain ideas become topics of chatter in the food world—seasonality without the gimmick, small plates of vegetables over mains, ramps in the spring, and even the negroni sbagliato—it’s Via Carota who just so happened to do it first.

Their latest endeavor, Via Carota: A Celebration of Seasonal Cooking, features all the recipes their guests routinely ask for at the beloved Greenwich Village restaurant. This includes the famous insalata verde, a simple assortment of crisp greens that perfectly encapsulates the chefs’ approach: fresh produce that speaks for itself and a vinaigrette made from items found in a small, but carefully curated pantry.

“It’s like a white T-shirt,” Williams explains. “I think you have to really just love the simple stuff—like a plate of light fennel on the table with olive oil for a pinzimonio or bagna cauda. Leave it alone and know how to handle it.”