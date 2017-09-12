Arby's Says Goodbye To Jon Stewart With Hilarious "Daily Show" Ads

Over the years, Jon Stewart has never shied away from telling us exactly how he feels about Arby's and its food. And now, with Stewart signing off after 16 years on the show Thursday night, the fast food chain aired two ads during Wednesday night's show to say farewell to the host, despite hilarious rips like "Arby's: Why not challenge your stomach to a fight?" and "It's like shock and awe for your bowels." One of the commercials concludes with, "Not sure why, but we'll miss you." We'll miss him, too, you guys. #JonVoyage
