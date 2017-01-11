Arby's Added Pork Belly to Its Meat Mountain, and We Ate It

The build

This sucker looked a little smashed on arrival, but the elements consisted of somewhat crunchy fried onions up top with shredded lettuce, melted-then-recoagulated smoked cheddar, and a sad dollop of BBQ sauce the middle. The bottom bun had a bit of mayo, and the star of the show -- that pork belly -- was served up in two gigantic slabs of fatty, gristly glory in the middle. Arby's says it was smoked for five hours. It took me less than five minutes to devour it.

The verdict

OK, so this isn't a pretty sandwich by any means. It was lukewarm despite being ordered mid-lunch rush, and looked like it had been used for Little League batting practice.



But the taste was weirdly alluring. As a BBQ sauce detractor, I really didn't mind the minimal saucing it got. And that pork belly, while far from a high-end indulgence, was pretty on point, with a gentle hickory kick and meat that wedged firmly between teeth, as real BBQ is wont to do. The ratio of meat to fat was about 60/40 (anyone who orders pork belly and bemoans its fattiness is clearly not the audience here). It had the consistency of slow-cooked pork loin with a blanket of soft meat jelly. To that end, it was a success.