The Boston-Based Lawyer Democratizing Edibles For All

Some people are introduced to cannabis as a medicinal plant, one favored by cancer patients and anyone with painful, chronic issues. The rest of us first met weed under more giggly, recreational circumstances. For Shanel Lindsay, founder and CEO of Boston-based decarboxylation company Ardent, it was a little bit of both.

“The first time I tried cannabis in my late teens, I was suffering from a cyst and I just wanted a break from the frustration and stress,” says Lindsay. “I ended up with a side effect of my pain completely going away.”

She’s been using cannabis to treat pain ever since, keeping her symptoms at bay while avoiding addictive and expensive prescriptions. But she was less enthusiastic about the uncertainty around strain and potency of unregulated bud. Lindsay decided to learn how to do things herself for a little more transparency. She began growing plants in a spare bedroom at home, then infusing her own food with them to get more out of her medicine.

Throughout these secret wellness experiments, Lindsay attended law school and became a lawyer. She had a son. She did her best to ignore the hypocrisy of a substance-heavy legal community that looked down on cannabis use and often ended weekdays at bars. Once Massachusetts decriminalized cannabis in 2009, limiting any punishment for possession under an ounce to a $100 ticket, she was sure the worst of cannabis stigma was on its way out.

She was wrong.

“One morning, I’m on my way to work,” recalls Lindsay. “I make a right turn on a red light, and I see lights start flashing. I pull over, and as soon as the cop noticed a jar of cannabis peeking out of my bag, he ordered me to get out of the car and began searching my car without a warrant. He grabbed the jar, looked at me, and said, ‘You’re going to jail.’”

When she asked why she’d go to jail for possessing less than the decriminalized amount, the officer simply eyeballed the jar and disagreed. He put Lindsay in handcuffs, and she watched her car get impounded from the backseat of the police car. As they drove towards the police station, Lindsay knew getting arrested would mean her law career was over. She racked her brain for a way to stop what was happening from happening.

“I’m watching them fill out my booking paperwork, and kind of went into lawyer mode,” says Lindsay.” I told them that I know my rights, this is less than an ounce, and you’re holding me for something that I should merely be getting a ticket for.”