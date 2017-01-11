What the Hell's in a Pre-Rolled Joint, Anyway?

This article is cont­ributed by Leafly, the world’s largest cannabis information resource. For more information please visit Leafly.

More than pipes, bongs, edibles, oils, dab rigs, or any other means of consumption, the joint remains an icon. It may be the only method that, when pantomimed, says to the rest of the world, "cannabis!"

A joint is cheap, discreet, disposable, and easily shared among friends. It requires neither the financial investment of a bong nor the time commitment of an edible. But unless you've got nimble fingers or hours to spend practicing, it can be tough to learn how to twist one up.