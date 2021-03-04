How to Make Fresh Homemade Fruit Jam

Jam is way more versatile than we give it credit for. Sure, it’s often used as a simple condiment on toast or crackers, but you can also use it to make a gin and jam or a fruit-infused bourbon. Or give your trusty brown sugar a break and add in some tangy cherry or raspberry jam to a pork chop or steak glaze.

But before you run to the store to stock up on some premade jars, consider making your own at home. It’s easy to do and you only need a few ingredients. Most store-bought jams contain a ton of added sugar, fruit pectin, and other thickeners to create the jammy texture you’re familiar with.

Trade Street Jam Co. founder Ashley Rouse created her company with a "cleaner label in mind." Rouse, who has 15 years of culinary experience, started working on the jams when she lived in a small apartment on Trade Street in North Carolina. She later moved to Brooklyn where the company is now based.

Using Rouse’s experience in the food industry, Trade Street Co.’s vegan jams are “culinary inspired,” and come in fun flavors like smoked peach which has perfectly balanced sweet and woody notes that make for a great chicken glaze. Or break out your bartender skills and shake up the sour cherry ginger jam with some whiskey for a sweeter spin on a whiskey sour. The ginger doesn’t steal the shine of the sour cherries, which aren’t mouth twistingly sour, and there’s quite a bit of vanilla that would make it a great spread for warm scones or biscuits.