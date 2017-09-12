Food & Drink

What Are the Most Common Acquired Tastes?

By Published On 06/17/2015 By Published On 06/17/2015
Shutterstock

Trending

related

Amazon Is Finally Coming to Your Apple TV

related

You Can Fly 11 Stories Over Las Vegas Like Superman

related

Here's Why Stephen King Says You Should Stay on a Motel's Top Floor

related

Nintendo Warns Paying More Than $80 for a SNES Classic Is a Rip-Off

"It’s an acquired taste" is really just a polite way of saying "I know I’m supposed to like this, but quite frankly, it tastes like death." But certain things, like bourbon, or bleu cheese, or Joe’s new haircut, really do take some getting used to before you can fully appreciate them (save for Joe’s hair, that’s always going to look like sh*t).

The phrase is most commonly attached to food or drinks with pungent flavors, but there are plenty of unusual (or, arguably, not so unusual) tastes that take some getting used to. A recent post on Reddit asked users what they think are acquired tastes, and we've collected the best answers below. Let us know in the comments what took you some time to enjoy!

1. Beer

Comment from discussion Reddit, what has an acquired taste?.

2. Scotch

Comment from discussion Reddit, what has an acquired taste?.
Comment from discussion Reddit, what has an acquired taste?.

3. Sashimi

Comment from discussion Reddit, what has an acquired taste?.

4. Bleu cheese

Comment from discussion Reddit, what has an acquired taste?.

5. Kimchi

Comment from discussion Reddit, what has an acquired taste?.

6. Dark chocolate

Comment from discussion Reddit, what has an acquired taste?.

7. Guinness

Comment from discussion Reddit, what has an acquired taste?.

8. Coffee

Comment from discussion Reddit, what has an acquired taste?.

9. Bourbon

Comment from discussion Reddit, what has an acquired taste?.

10. Durian

Comment from discussion Reddit, what has an acquired taste?.
Comment from discussion Reddit, what has an acquired taste?.

Stuff You'll Like