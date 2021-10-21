How to Make Abuela-Approved Asopao de Pollo

Asopao de pollo is a staple in Puerto Rican kitchens, whether it’s for a family reunion, holidays, or simply a flavorful home-cooked meal. Traditionally made with rice, chicken, sofrito seasoning, and vegetables, the hearty stew has different iterations around the country—like asopao de gandules, asopao de camarones, and the list goes on.

Living in la diáspora, homesick, and experiencing winter forced me to go back to my roots and learn recipes from my abuela, Mai, which conjure many fond family memories. My grandma never wrote down or shared her asopao de pollo recipe. I mostly remember the smell, taste, and a few mental pictures of the ingredients when I used to watch her cook after school. To learn how to create my own version of this traditional recipe, I solicited advice from the family group chat on WhatsApp and brainstormed with my mom, tío, tía, and cousin.

Grandmas all over the island have their signature asopao recipes. My abuela always served it with tostones (fried plantains), tostones de pana (breadfruit fritters), or a sliced avocado on the side. Whatever your preference, I can guarantee this soup is the perfect dish to make when you’re craving something warm and comforting in the colder months.