Spring Is the Perfect Time to Start Making Quiche Again

As for the crust, you’ve got a few options, from pie crust to puff pastry. But Greenspan likes to opt for a pâte brisée, or tart dough, which is on the crisper side. Puff pastry, while nice and flaky, can feel too rich alongside the filling. “The custardy part is so creamy and wonderful, but it needs something to play against,” Greenspan explains. “I like when the crust is well-baked, so there's that contrast.”

And to achieve that hearty texture, Greenspan pre-bakes her quiche crust, using dried beans and rice to weigh it down. “It helps to avoid what the people on The Great British Bake Off call a soggy bottom,” she jokes.

Because quiche presents such an adaptable format, you can really have fun with the filling. To honor the season, you might want to add some peas, but if you don’t have time to run to the farmer’s market, pantry staples like chopped walnuts would make an excellent, textural addition.

Or play around with the herbs. “Something licorice-y like tarragon would be wonderful with asparagus or peas. Chives are great, too,” Greenspan explains. “If you think of the quiche almost as a salad, you can get creative about what you might want to add."