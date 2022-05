Spring Is the Perfect Time to Start Making Quiche Again

Directions:

1. Center a rack in the oven and preheat it to 400°F. Place the tart pan on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a baking mat.

2. Bring a large skillet of salted water to a boil. Drop in the asparagus and blanch for 3 minutes—blanch for just 90 seconds if you’ve got pencil asparagus (the asparagus shouldn’t be completely cooked), then drain in a colander, run under cold water and pat dry.

3. Cut off the asparagus tips—make them about 3 inches long. If your asparagus are thick, slice them lengthwise in half. Cut the remaining stalks on the bias into slices about ¼- 1to ½-inch wide. Wipe out the skillet.

4. Put the skillet over medium heat and add the butter. When it’s melted, toss in the shallots or onion and cook, stirring, just until softened, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and scrape into the crust, spreading them evenly. Scatter over the lemon and sliced asparagus stalks.

5. Whisk the eggs, cream, sour cream and herbs together in a bowl just until blended. Season with salt (about ¼ teaspoon) and pepper, then pour the mixture into the crust. Arrange the asparagus tips (cut side down if you’ve halved them) any way you’d like on top of the filling.

6. Bake the quiche for 25-30 minutes, sprinkling on the Parm, if using, after it has been in the oven for 20 minutes. The quiche is done when the custard is set—a tester will come out clean—and puffed. Transfer to a rack and if you like, brush some olive oil over the top, using only enough to give it a gloss.

7. Serve the quiche when it’s just warm or has come to room temperature.