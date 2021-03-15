Astral Edibles Wants Weed To Be Fun Again

Collins asked Parker if he’d like to co-found an edible brand with him and his partner Elle Rahman, he accepted, and Astral began to take its starry shape.

And I mean literally star-shaped. Collins already had the Astral name in mind, he knew he wanted to make edibles, and Parker had experience with molds from working with Nike over the years. They knew they wanted to have larger gummies that maxed out THC limits, and thus would need an easy way to portion out smaller doses. Collins thought out loud, “Why not just do stars?”

Surprisingly enough, no one’s done a star-shaped edible, at least to my knowledge, in West Coast markets. They’ve actually got a patent pending on the star shape with the perforated demarcation of sections. I haven’t even told you the best part: they’re covered in Nerds-like candy. The gummies—developed by Rose City Confections and riffing off Parker’s homemade recipes—are a thick, juicy slab of chewy gummy infused with full-spectrum extract, with the top side coated in crunchy, tart candy bits. They appeal to that dipping-french-fries-in-a-milkshake impulse of stoned cravings; reminiscent of whimsical pairings that can only be concocted or appreciated while high.

The rest of the creative really flowed from there. Parker played with the space-y associations of the word “astral,” as well as millennials’ love for the slightly woo-woo, creating a cosmic, galactic background and decorating it with zodiac-inspired symbols and glyphs. To me, it truly looks like aliens wrote the directions on the side of the package. To another, they’ll see a nod to stoned hours watching Ancient Aliens with your closest friends. That chaotic, creative association is exactly what Parker hopes for.

“When I think about what my friends and I do when we get high, it’s going down Youtube rabbit holes and watching Japanese commercials—seeking out the most bizarre, entertaining things we can find,” says Parker.

For the website, Astral aims to emulate that sense of discovery and inspiration that comes with the best, most satisfying seshes. They’ll host a catalog of independent artists and creators’ submitted work, supporting outsider artists and honoring their part in cannabis culture while giving consumers stimulating content to enjoy during or after an Astral treat.