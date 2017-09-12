Food & Drink

Watch an Astronaut Make Tacos in Space

Youtube/European Space Agency, ESA

There's much more to space food than that (retrospectively kind of gross) freeze-dried astronaut ice cream you loved as a kid.

A video released by the European Space Agency shows astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, currently living aboard the International Space Station for the long-duration mission Futura, cooking tacos in zero gravity. And it's pretty incredible. 

The European Space Agency notes that astronauts are allowed a certain amount of "bonus food" that reminds them of home. Samantha's choice was a quinoa salad with dried tomatoes, mackerel, and leek cream wrapped in a warm tortilla. Watch her expertly juggle her different taco ingredients, never letting the tortilla float too far away.

Tacos: the final frontier.

h/t Motherboard

Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and was supposed to go to space with Lance Bass. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com. 

