Watch an Astronaut Make Tacos in Space

There's much more to space food than that (retrospectively kind of gross) freeze-dried astronaut ice cream you loved as a kid.
A video released by the European Space Agency shows astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, currently living aboard the International Space Station for the long-duration mission Futura, cooking tacos in zero gravity. And it's pretty incredible.
The European Space Agency notes that astronauts are allowed a certain amount of "bonus food" that reminds them of home. Samantha's choice was a quinoa salad with dried tomatoes, mackerel, and leek cream wrapped in a warm tortilla. Watch her expertly juggle her different taco ingredients, never letting the tortilla float too far away.
Tacos: the final frontier.
