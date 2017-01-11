An Avocado Shortage Is Upon Us, So Binge on Guac While You Can

Hold on to your $10 toast, avocado fans. The farms behind of one of America's most in-demand foods have been hit hard by a one-two punch of unexpectedly terrible weather and shipment-halting labor issues. California’s epic earth-scorching drought has taken a vicious toll on farms from Baja to Mendocino, and most recently, Mexican farm workers went on strike, affecting both the harvest and export of the savory fruit.

As a result, avocado prices have skyrocketed, jumping from roughly $30 dollars per case to $80. According to the Hass Avocado Board, that means outside of avo-rich California or the avo-adjacent Deep South, you’re looking at $1.10-$1.50 for a single conventional avocado. And for organic, prepare to fork over upwards of $2, regardless of where you do your produce shopping.