When I was a server in high school I accidentally walked apron-first into a full-fledged, code-five breakup with nothing but a pitcher of water and a friendly, naive smile. There was crying. There was cursing. Napkins were thrown in faces. I backed away and hid in the bathroom for an hour.

At the time, I had thought this was the most awkward moment that a server could ever invade. Then, I read this recent Reddit thread. Now I know how much worse it could have been. Why don't people have these conversations at home?

Here are some of the high (low?) lights. Warning: you may get some feels.