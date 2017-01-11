Food & Drink

The Most Intimate Moments Servers Have Accidentally Interrupted

Weird Awkward Dinner Moment
Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

When I was a server in high school I accidentally walked apron-first into a full-fledged, code-five breakup with nothing but a pitcher of water and a friendly, naive smile. There was crying. There was cursing. Napkins were thrown in faces. I backed away and hid in the bathroom for an hour. 

At the time, I had thought this was the most awkward moment that a server could ever invade. Then, I read this recent Reddit thread. Now I know how much worse it could have been. Why don't people have these conversations at home?

Here are some of the high (low?) lights. Warning: you may get some feels. 

The "Everything is really, really bad"

Comment from discussion Waiters/Waitresses: What is the most personal conversation you walked in on when going to take an order or check on the table?.

The "Sorry, I'm in love with your sister"

Comment from discussion Waiters/Waitresses: What is the most personal conversation you walked in on when going to take an order or check on the table?.

The "Just to let you know, I had an affair during the Second World War"

Comment from discussion Waiters/Waitresses: What is the most personal conversation you walked in on when going to take an order or check on the table?.

The "Mom and dad... I'm gay"

Comment from discussion Waiters/Waitresses: What is the most personal conversation you walked in on when going to take an order or check on the table?.

The "I probably shouldn't have shown you that video..."

Comment from discussion Waiters/Waitresses: What is the most personal conversation you walked in on when going to take an order or check on the table?.

The "Whoops, we aren't virgins anymore and I don't know why we are telling you this"

Comment from discussion Waiters/Waitresses: What is the most personal conversation you walked in on when going to take an order or check on the table?.

The "Please pay your child support... please?!"

Comment from discussion Waiters/Waitresses: What is the most personal conversation you walked in on when going to take an order or check on the table?.

The "Hey I'm pregnant," and "Is this your wife or one of your many girlfriends?"

Comment from discussion Waiters/Waitresses: What is the most personal conversation you walked in on when going to take an order or check on the table?.

The "Sorry I ruined your proposal, buddy"

Comment from discussion Waiters/Waitresses: What is the most personal conversation you walked in on when going to take an order or check on the table?.

The "Hey, I know you from the strip club! Wait, is this your dad?"

Comment from discussion Waiters/Waitresses: What is the most personal conversation you walked in on when going to take an order or check on the table?.

Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist. He actually blames Gwyneth Paltrow for most of the world's problems. Follow him @wilfulton.

