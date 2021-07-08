How One Grandmother Inspired An Entire Japanese Sauce Company

Bachan has a lot of meanings for Justin Gill. It’s the affectionate name he calls his grandmother, which translates to granny in Japanese. It’s also the name of the brand Gill has built, based off this grandmother’s “teriyaki-ish” sweet and savory sauce he’s been eating his entire life.

The silky concoction has been around for holidays, barbecues, and weekly family meals. It was given as a token of friendship to neighbors and friends throughout Gill’s life. “I just recognized from when I was a kid, people would just light up [for the sauce] and they’d be waiting for it that time of year,” he explains. “For a couple months after the holidays every year, people would show up to our office with empty bottles and try to buy the sauce.” It’s a flavor that encapsulated his childhood, and has now become a staple for his own children.

Gill has always been entrepreneurial. He would relay his imaginative business ideas to his bachan, or share little inventions with her. First, it was an independent clothing brand—which unfortunately didn’t survive the 2008 recession. Then, it was landscaping and consulting, following in Gill’s father’s footsteps. But in the back of Gill’s mind, the sauce remained—as did the desire to own a small business.

“I thought about it sitting next to my bachan and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we should call this Bachan’s,’” he recalls. “I looked up the domain name and it was available—so I just bought the domain right there.” This was in 2013, and it felt like fate. Here was a product legions of friends and family have loved and sought out, an opportunity to continue to be an entrepreneur, and a way of continuing to connect with his family—both his bachan, but also with his wife and his own children. Bachan’s, from day one, was a family affair.

But crafting a homemade sauce is one thing. Sourcing ingredients, making sure the product is shelf stable, and scaling the recipe is a whole other feat. Thankfully, Gill had his entire family behind him.