How Pizza Ovens Became the New Backyard Staple

My favorite pizza places are the ones where you can spot the oven in the back. You know the ones, complete with a roaring fire with heat upwards of 800 degrees that can bake pizzas near instantaneously. Watching pizza makers using their pizza peels to rotate and evenly cook the rounds of dough, sauce, and cheese, is like watching a fine-tuned choreography—dinner and a show.

What if you could bring that show to your backyard? Sure, you might not be the soloist, or as graceful as the pros, but merely participating is a joy in and of itself.

It might be why the popularity of the backyard pizza oven has skyrocketed in recent years, changing the look of what pizza night at home can be. That, and the years spent isolating at home throughout the pandemic, learning to bake new recipes, contributed to the rising interest.

“For a long time, the only real social time people could have was in small groups outside, so pizza ovens got more popular as a way to have a fun and delicious experience with friends and family,” explains Arthur Bovino, the head of pizza content at Ooni. “We don’t see this as a flash in the pan though—we think the home pizza trend is here to stay.”