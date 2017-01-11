This Chain's Caesar Salad Has More Calories Than Most Bacon Cheeseburgers

930 calories

Any fast-food menu item containing the word "ultimate" is bound to be better than pretty much anything else on order, so you know this one's going to be a real winner. And with two beef patties, both American and Swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, ketchup, and three slices of bacon all piled on a fat, buttery bun, it's definitely not screwing around.

920 calories

Five Guys is obviously known for its perfectly plump patties, so adding bacon and cheese is a natural improvement -- both to your burger and to your life. Enjoy.

890 calories

Take it from Chili's -- there ain’t nothing wrong with a classic. Especially when it's stuffed full of applewood-smoked bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, house-made garlic dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and a coating of the national roadhouse's tangy signature sauce. And at 890 calories, you might even be able to squeeze in a frozen margarita before hitting the Caesar's calorie mark.