Food & Drink

Bacon-Scented Lottery Tickets Are Real and Could Win You Lots of Bacon

By Published On 06/03/2015 By Published On 06/03/2015
Shutterstock/Volodymyr Krasyuk

Trending

related

Amazon Is Finally Coming to Your Apple TV

related

You Can Fly 11 Stories Over Las Vegas Like Superman

related

Here's Why Stephen King Says You Should Stay on a Motel's Top Floor

related

Nintendo Warns Paying More Than $80 for a SNES Classic Is a Rip-Off

If you had to name the two material things that are most important to you, you'd say money and bacon, right? Of course you would. You're sane.

Lucky for you (especially if you live in Indiana), the Hoosier Lottery has introduced $2 bacon-scented lottery tickets, from which you could win up to $10,000 or -- and perhaps more importantly, depending on whom you ask -- a 20-year supply of bacon. 

The game, dubbed Bringin' Home the Bacon (obviously), is a partnership with nonprofit group Indiana Pork, WTHR-TV, Indianapolis reports. That partnership will also be bringing bacon tastings to Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville in June and July, plus giveaways of bacon-themed prizes. 

Scratch, sniff, win, and spend the rest of your life as that guy who always brings bacon to social gatherings. Which.... is not the worst kind of guy to be?

Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and has both a gambling problem and a bacon problem. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.

Stuff You'll Like