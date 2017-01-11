Stories of Evil Restaurant Bosses That Make Gordon Ramsay Look Chill AF

"We got a meal allowance as a perk. It was 30p (about $1.25) per hour we worked and ended up being enough to buy two rashers of bacon and two rounds of toast. We were always hungry, so as usual one time I asked the cook to do me some bacon while I did the toast, and asked him to do it a bit longer than last time because I hate the fat. Supervisor overheard part of this and said, 'Oh, you like it crispy? Here's how you do that.' As I was trying to say, no, I don't like it crispy, it's just I don't like the rind, she dropped it into the deep fat fryer.

"She took it out and it was totally disgusting. I asserted myself and told her she'd added fat to a thing that I was trying to remove fat from, and I couldn't eat it. Her response was that I'd now used up my meal allowance, and what kind of weirdo doesn't like deep-fried bacon? She forbade the cook from redoing the bacon, and told me I was on a warning for back-chatting her. She then ate the bacon herself, dangling it into her mouth like a seal being fed a fish.