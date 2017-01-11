Baked Sweet Potato Recipes You Must Make This Winter

Baking sweet potatoes in the oven provides a cheap, nutritious meal when it's as cold outside as the ice planet Hoth. But sadly, eating a plain sweet potato is as boring as watching Star Wars: Episode 1. Take that, Star Wars nerds! Up your sweet potato game by preparing these easy, inventive recipes, including detox sweet potatoes, chicken fajita sweet potatoes, and sweet potato avocado brownie bites.
Baked sweet potatoes stuffed with feta, olives, and sun-dried tomatoes
Take your taste buds to the Mediterranean the next time you bake a sweet potato by topping it with ingredients you're used to seeing atop a slice of pizza. Even better, having them all lodged in a potato means there's zero risk of them sliding off as you try to eat 'em. Recipe here.
Potato boat
Warning: This boat is not seaworthy. But it's certainly worth adding to your breakfast routine, as it's stuffed with bacon, a poached egg, and avocado. Just don't go near water for 30 minutes afterward. Recipe here.
Sweet potato pie bars
If you haven't made sweet potatoes a staple of your desserts in the winter, you must change everything about your life and start anew by eating these bars with graham cracker crust and marshmallow topping. They're like s'mores, but without the increased chances of mosquito bites. Recipe here.
Detox hasselback sweet potatoes
Six ingredients is all it takes to turn a boring sweet potato into something significantly less boring and more delicious. Get ready to appreciate the simple power of basil, garlic, cinnamon, nutmeg, butter, and olive oil. Now if only there were Hasselhoff potatoes... Recipe here.
Loaded sweet potato skins
You know this, but it's worth repeating: Bacon and cheese make everything better. That includes this sweet potato treat that's perfect to eat while watching football, or just sitting alone in the dark with a full tray of cheesy potato bombs. Recipe here.
Twice-baked chicken fajita sweet potatoes
Use sweet potatoes as an edible plate for a chicken fajita feast that includes bell peppers, garlic, black beans, Mexican cheese, and more. Does it mess with Tex-Mex? Yes, yes it does. Recipe here.
Melting sweet potatoes (with maple-pecan sauce)
All you need is maple syrup, pecans, and butter to turn a plain sweet potato into an indulgent dessert. So go out and buy those things at the supermarket right this second! It's worth the (sugar) rush. Recipe here.
Sweet potato avocado brownie bites
Come on, you know any recipe with cocoa powder and mini-chocolate chips is going to be good. This recipe is not an exception. And it's healthier than almost every other brownie recipe on the planet. Recipe here.
