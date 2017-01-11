It is a Monday morning and I am making a smoothie, which in itself is not unusual. I like smoothies. This, however, is not an ordinary smoothie. It is not, say, a 20oz pineapple and coconut blend from a chain store, like the beverage I carried to class in a Styrofoam cup all the way through college. That kind of smoothie is not cool anymore. Such a beverage could be full of sugar, "toxins," and the kind of ingredients a person could buy at a common grocery store -- which is to say, unacceptable ingredients. This smoothie is different. This smoothie is going to make me beautiful.

I found the recipe for my beauty smoothie on the blog of The Beauty Chef, an Australian naturalist "who is passionate about nature and the profound synergy we share with it." Her name is Carla Oates and she is very glowy and runs a company that, in addition to publishing recipes online, sells dietary supplements with names like "Glow Inner Beauty Powder" and "Collagen Inner Beauty Boost." Though the line is based in Australia, some of the The Beauty Chef's products are now available at Anthropologie, one of several clothing stores that has recently expanded into the booming, ubiquitous, lucrative, and para-religious beauty and wellness arena.