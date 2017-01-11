Texan Scientists Determine Brisket Is Healthy, Somewhat Suspiciously

Out of the state known for its own eponymous style of barbecue comes the news that brisket, that primal cut of fatty beef, is actually totally healthy for you. Surprise!

The Texas A&M research group, headed up by Dr. Stephen Smith (a professor in the animal science department), determined that brisket has high levels of oleic acid, which helps regulate cholesterol levels. That oleic acid-rich moist meat bark can also help reduce heart disease by raising levels of "good" cholesterol (also known as high-density lipoprotein) while lowering "bad" cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein). This certainly bodes well for for burger eaters since, according to Smith, "The brisket has become one of the preferred trims to produce ground beef."