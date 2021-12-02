Make This Hearty Beef Stew From the New Guinness Cookbook

From a young age, Caroline Hennessy learned a very important lesson: “If you bake something, you can eat it.” Whether it was on her Nana’s farm making jam or baking cakes with her paternal grandmother, Hennessy’s Irish upbringing centered around food. But it’s one dish, in particular, that brings her back.

“When my mother had beef stew simmering on our big oil-fired stove, you couldn’t wait for dinner,” she remembers. “It was all that lovely anticipation—her searing off the meat earlier in the day, and then letting it simmer away. The whole house would be warmed and there would be a lovely aroma in the air. I can tell you there were no dawdlers when we were called for suppertime.”

It comes as no surprise, then, that traditional beef stew is what graces the cover of Hennessy’s latest work, The Official Guinness Cookbook, which chronicles nearly 70 recipes for cooking and baking with the legendary Irish beer brand. The book not only serves as a reminder of the versatility of the beer as a cooking ingredient, but of the beauty of Irish cuisine itself.

After moving from Ireland to New Zealand for a time, Hennessy began to more fully appreciate the food and drinks from her home country, which often get pigeonholed and misunderstood. She chronicled all of this exploration on her blog, BiblioCook, and in her first book, Sláinte: The Complete Guide to Irish Craft Beer & Cider.

“Back in 2005, people really weren’t very proud of Irish food,” she says. “But in the last 15 or so years, a huge amount has changed. Irish people have become much more knowledgeable about food and our own products. There are incredible growers, producers, brewers, and distillers all over the country. One of my jobs is to shout about it and let people know we’re not just the land of bacon and cabbage.”

The Guinness cookbook does just that with facts about the Dublin brewery, guides to properly tasting and pairing the beer, and recipes for onion soup, braised short ribs, a chocolate potato cake, soda bread, and even cocktails. Though other beer styles make an appearance (including the extra stout and blonde varieties), the classic Guinness Draught stout is the most common ingredient.