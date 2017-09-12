These Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Beer Battered, Fried, and Covered in Chocolate & Bacon

Make sure your will is in order, because these chocolate-covered, beer-and-bacon battered, deep-fried ice cream sandwiches are without a doubt going to kill you.
"I don’t really have a cool story about how I came up with the idea for this blog post like I do with most of my others," Dude Foods, the creator of these delicious little horrors, wrote. Except that there is a story, and it's one of murder. And intrigue, probably.
Completely joking, but these will definitely hurt your body/soul in unspeakable ways.
The ice cream sandwiches were dipped in a half-beer/half-flour batter, then sprinkled with bacon pieces and dropped into the deep fryer for a couple minutes per sandwich. Dude Foods then cut the sandwiches in half, piled them on top of each other, and doused them in chocolate syrup, because God is (or isn't) real.
Check out the video of the sandwiches being made below and weep for centuries:
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and would definitely eat it. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.