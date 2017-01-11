Good Lord, Cirque du Soleil Performers Eat Really Well

You might know Cirque du Soleil because you've seen one of its seven Vegas shows while drinking a margarita the size of your head. But you might not know that Cirque has a number of touring shows circumnavigating the globe at any moment. One of those is TORUK - The First Flight, a show inspired by the art-house flick Avatar. And while all the athletic feats in this Cirque show are stunning, I was more interested in three things: how do you feed all the people who work on the show? What do they eat? And most importantly -- is it any good?

So when TORUK stopped by Denver's Pepsi Center one July weekend, I went into the bowels of the arena to talk to two of the performers -- and the chefs who keep them fed -- about what they eat before and after pulling Olympic-level feats of strength five nights a week. Turns out, feeding what amounts to a traveling international city is pretty complicated.