Ben & Jerry's Newest Flavor Is Chocolate Cherry Garcia

I love Ben & Jerry's. Like, really love it. If I could feasibly construct a home made out of Ben & Jerry's pints -- à la a fairytale witch trying to tempt wayward children -- and live out my days exclusively eating the walls of my ice cream house, I would totally do it with minimal regret.

This feeling was only reinforced by the news that Cherry Garcia (the Grateful Dead-themed flavor that has become one of B&J's flagships) was being flipped on its proverbial head. Enter Chocolate Cherry Garcia.

The new flavor, according to Ben & Jerry's website, is exactly like Cherry Garcia: cherry ice cream, chunks of chocolate, thick blocks of frozen cherry -- except the cherry ice cream is flipped with its classic chocolate. Obviously, this sounds like a bona fide taste-gasm.