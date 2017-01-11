Why No One Makes Grape Ice Cream, According to Ben & Jerry's

Have you ever seen grape ice cream? It's doubtful because it doesn't really exist. Slushies, sorbets, and Otter Pops don't count. It's weird, right? As a ubiquitous flavor in snack foods, grape's absence from the ice cream world is glaring.

There are some truly batshit theories as to why grapes haven't made the jump from vine to pint. One is that grapes simply can't be frozen. Another is that grape ice cream puts dogs (who may accidentally eat it) at risk so it's literally illegal to make. And others still are super specific, like the one that claims Ben Cohen -- of Ben & Jerry's fame -- actually made a batch of grape ice cream for a girl he had a crush on (Jerry's sister Becky, no less). Her beloved dog then ate some and died an immediate and unceremonious death. Thus, Cohen vowed to never make grape ice cream again. Allegedly.