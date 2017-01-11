Ben & Jerry's Is Making Bourbon Ice Cream

While there is no official announcement from B&J's yet, there are several signs that point to this flavor being the real deal. First and foremost, the company has applied for trademarks for the name "Urban Bourbon" -- a damn good sign that this is going to be a reality. Either that, or the ice cream maker just likes wasting money.

Secondly, there's a landing page for purchasing Urban Bourbon on Walmart's website, but it's oddly blank... almost like it's just waiting for an imminent announcement. For what it's worth, Candy Hunting claims the flavor will hit the supermarket aisles in just a few months.