The Best AAPI-Owned Condiment Brands to Kick Up Your Cooking

Who isn’t borderline obsessed with hot, tasty things coming out of a jar? This Sichuan Chili Crisp is all-natural, free of preservatives, is made in Chengdu and retailed via Fly By Jing. Started by Jing Gao in 2018, the label as he describes is “Made in Sichuan province, but living in America, like me.” Besides being hot and spicy, it has a complex “xian” quality, which stands for the umami in this condiment. You can add it to everything from spicy weeknight noodles, Asian salads, or even a bowl of vanilla ice cream.

One of the most underrated sweet condiments from South East Asia is coconut jam or kaya. Kaya is made on a base of creamy coconut milk and has a jammy texture. In 2017, Nigel Sielegar, who grew up in Indonesia, launched Moon Man to share his love for Asian street food. Pick from pandan-flavored kaya, ube or yam kaya or our favorite palm sugar kaya. You can scoop this on breakfast sourdough, on ready-to-eat tart shells or add a tiny hint of sweetness to a spicy salad dressing. Why not?

Since 2009, Lauryn Chun has been retailing her kimchi from an original recipe she procured from her mother’s restaurant. Chun is the author of The Kimchi Cookbook and makes a mixed bag of products such as gochujang, kimchi, and mul—which is drinkable kimchi. Her recipes are built on authentic Korean cooking traditions. We especially love the sesame gochujang fermented chili sauce that’s made on a base of gochujang paste, sesame oil, toasted sesame seeds, chili pepper flakes, and soy sauce. It goes well with noodles, summer rolls, or on a bed of sticky rice.

Made with red volcanic clay (hence the color) red Hawaiian sea salt is highly revered around the world for its antioxidant properties and buttery aftertaste that elevates any dish. The Salty Wahine Gourmet company specializes in tropically infused seasoning with roots on the island of Kaua’i. Owner Laura Cristobal Andersland learned the value of Hawaiian sea salts from her paternal Hawaiian grandmother. Traditionally used to season and preserve meats like kalua pig and pipikaula jerky, red sea salt is also a great topper on avocado toast or a fresh poke bowl.