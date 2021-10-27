All the Aldi Food & Drink Advent Calendars You Should Snag This Year

Every year, when winter is just around the corner, Aldi rolls out a huge selection of advent calendars that make for the perfect gift you can easily pick up on your grocery store run. What sets them apart are the options: There are calendars for the dogs and cats in your life, the wine connoisseurs, the cheese aficionados (and trust us, the cheese at Aldi is incredible), and of course, classic chocolate.

If you’re looking to make Aldi your one-stop shop for holiday spreads and gifting, here are the food and drink advent calendars you should add to your cart and into your stockings. These calendars begin rolling out on November 3—which happens to be National Advent Calendar Day—and always sell out, so plan your shopping spree accordingly.

The 2021 Collection Wine Advent Calendar ($59.99)

Whether you’re a fan of red, white, or something bubbly, Aldi’s wine advent calendar has it all. There are 24 mini bottles of mini in this staggeringly heavy advent calendar, which is pretty enough to display as you drink your way to Christmas. Want a sauvignon blanc? You got it. A cabernet? Sure. Plus, if you want to reject tradition, you can always punch in all 24 cubbies and have a wine tasting with friends.

Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar ($9.99)

It feels like the holidays are when we need coffee the most. There are parties, potlucks, baking, family affairs, and end-of-year crunch time. So give the gift of caffeine. This advent calendar has 24 individual cups of 100% arabica coffee to get you through the end of the year in flavors like spiced eggnog, cinnamon sticky bun, and apple pie.

Connelly’s 12 Days of Irish Cream Calendar ($29.99)

If you’re already giving the gift of coffee, you might as well fully commit and pick up this Irish cream calendar, too. This advent calendar features 12 bottles of Irish cream in holiday flavors like peppermint and sugar cookie as well as classics like hazelnut, cappuccino, and original Irish cream.

Beer Advent Calendar ($49.99)

If you prefer beer to wine, Aldi has got you covered. The beer calendar contains 24 bottles of beer from Germany, Ireland, the U.S., and Belgium. There is something in the calendar for the IPA obsessive, the person who only drinks light beers, and even the sour connoisseurs.

Sparkling Wine Countdown to the New Year ($29.99)

Once you’ve finished your regular wine advent calendar, it’s time for the sparkling wine countdown one. This advent calendar features seven bottles of sparkling wines from Italy, France, and Spain and will help you ring in the new year with cheer(s).

Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar ($14.99)

Cheese advent calendars have really taken off in recent years and it makes sense. For those without sweet tooths, or abstaining from alcohol, this is the perfect option to still feel festive while also getting to eat 24 chunks of cheese in a month. It’s a winning situation all around. This calendar features aged cheddar, gouda flecked with black pepper, red leicester, and more. The hard part will be trying not to eat all of it at once.

Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar ($14.99)

Chocolate is a classic for advent calendars for a reason. It’s nostalgic, it’s delicious, and sometimes it’s challenging not to eat all 24 in one sitting—yet we persevere. Aldi has a selection of chocolate advent calendars to choose from, ranging in price from $1.49 to $14.99. The Moser Roth Luxury one is our pick, however, because you get 24 indulgent Belgian chocolates in a gorgeous pop-up box decorated with shimmering gold lettering.