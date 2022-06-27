The Best Apps Combatting Grocery Store Food Waste

Everyday, nearly one pound of food is wasted per person in the United States. Whether we like to admit it or not, we all often find ourselves not getting around to baking that apple pie or feeling too lazy to grill the steaks we picked up from the store. Pretty much all of us have thrown out sad looking vegetables after they’ve gone bad in our produce drawer.

While we can all relate to this predicament, it’s not doing any favors for our environment. Groceries that could be used to feed those affected by food insecurity get squandered, methane emissions increase, and landfills are stuffed to the brim.

“We often have very little clue as to what lies in our freezer, fridge, or pantry. When we are out grocery shopping, we often do not have the mental energy to try and recall what food we have at home,” says Kasper Hjortsballe, founder of NoWaste, an app that helps people take inventory of their groceries. “So when we lack certainty about what food we have at home, we risk making decisions that lead to food waste.”

Luckily, these apps are here to prove that you can combat food waste and get a few discounts along the way. Here’s how you can help.