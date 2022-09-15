Fancy Balsamic Vinegars You Need in Your Pantry

Balsamic vinegar isn’t a new kitchen staple. You probably have a bottle of it sitting at the back of your pantry right now. Originally hailing from Italy, it’s one of the most dynamic culinary products on the market, thanks to the endless ways it can be utilized in recipes, from adding it into cocktails to glaze reductions to, sure, that “healthy Coke” trend.

These are all perfectly fine uses. But that bottle you have sitting on your shelf might not even be balsamic vinegar at all. Low-quality and imitation vinegars lurk on grocery shelves. There’s still a place for this kind of product, but its lesser quality means it’s best used for cooking. It’s the good stuff we want.

Recent launches by small, innovative companies are finally breathing a fresh life into the centuries-old product—and inspiring home cooks to see balsamic through a brand new lens.

Balsamics of the highest quality have a much simpler original purpose: a drizzle. Best used for adorning fruit or sharp cheese—even consumed like an aperitivo in Italy on special occasions—these are known as Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale in the “D.O.P.,” or Denominazione di Origine Protetta, grading system. This means that the contents of that bottle can be sourced back to the Italian regions of Reggio Emilia and Modena, and contain only grape must, which is a mixture of the fruit’s juice, skin, and seeds, which is then barrel-aged.

Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale can easily set you back between $150–350. More accessible balsamics, called “condimento” or ones labeled with “I.G.P.” for “indicazione geografica protetta,” are most likely what you’ll be looking for. Both connote that the vinegar was produced and aged in the region, but the grapes may have been sourced from elsewhere.