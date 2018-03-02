The Best Jerky for Every Appetite

For eons, jerky has been a staple for long-haul travelers and those desperately trying to appease the destructive power of Macho Man Randy Savage. But in recent years, jerky has transcended its status as a quick-fix gas station snack, with dozens of worthy offerings dominating shelves at groceries, health-food stores, and artisan food markets. Also, still gas stations. There's so, so much more jerky vying for your attention. So which ones are best? We dove into the dried-meat aisle to find the best jerky for every taste.
These Pepperoni Pizza Sliders Are an Entire Pie in Every Bite
Perky Jerky
Best for: Beef-haters; bird-lovers; people in line at Home Depot; budget jerky fans
Say you love jerky but don’t want to eat beef. Maybe it’s a health thing. Maybe it’s a flavor thing. Maybe you just really hate turkeys (those weird-necked, flightless bastards). Whatever your reasons, we’re not going to judge. Perky Jerky delivers the jerky experience across the regular spectrum of flavors and textures, only they make it out of birdus thanksgivingus instead of bovine deliciousus. As a bonus, it’s a huge brand and prices out a little lower than the boutique options. A solid B+ every time.
Blue Ox
Best for: People who like softer jerky; people who value variety in dried meats
Blue Ox is the local craft brewery of jerkies: a Florida-based regional brand done good with national distribution and a growing rep among carnivores from coast to coast. It’s a thicker jerky, but soft. You‘ll be chewing it immediately, but finish before the tougher jerkies begin to soften. Blue Ox also comes in wild and bewildering variety. Six flavors (like garlic and cracked pepper) and five meats (including elk and buffalo), plus veggie options for people who are missing the point, for a total of 42 different jerky options for your smoked-meat pleasure.
Tillamook Country Smokers
Best for: Snackers with short attention spans; traditionalists
Despite its roots in Oregon, there's nothing particularly weird or Armisenean about Tillamook, the purveyor of fine cheeses and ice cream. They don’t even have some wild-ass flavor option (which is weird, since they make the stuff an hour from Portland). Instead, they deliver four flavors in four options, and do all four very well. Want traditional meat leather? Go for the beef jerky. More of a steak nugget fan? Their steak cuts are the platonic ideal of that jerky choice. Two styles of jerky sticks round out the option, with all four making the grade for flavor, texture, and moistness. You won’t find anything out of your comfort zone here, but you’ll find nothing to disappoint.
Kirkland Steak Strips
Best for: People on a paleo diet who snack relentlessly; people who wish to substitute their chips with protein; dinosaurs who are also hoarders
Look, sometimes you just want a big-ass bag of meat. Maybe you're on some fad diet. Maybe you're a doomsday prepper who doesn't care for dehydrated vegetables. Or maybe you just eat a shitton of jerky and realized that you're spending hundreds of dollars on the stuff and decided to go bulk. The solution in all three scenarios is Costco, specifically this giant bag of thick, chewy, salty meat. Is it the best jerky? No. But it's better than most of its gas station brethren and is super thick. You'll actually believe that these could have at one point been steak, had they not been dehydrated. And when you're sitting in a shelter wondering whether the radiation has reduced enough to emerge (or just, you know, on a road trip), sometimes that's all you need.
Thrive
Best for: Whole Foods shoppers; people with gourmet palates; health-conscious snackers
On the one hand, Thrive is an organically sourced, ethically produced, fancy-ingredient jerky brand that makes a big deal about being the responsible citizen in the room. For many, this is the exact opposite of the entire damn point of eating beef jerky. On the other hand, the stuff is freaking delicious. It hits the “sweet spot” of jerky leather vs. steak texture balance, and goes just all out on the flavor options. Want maple barbecue? They gotcher maple BBQ right here. Want sesame ginger chicken jerky? They’re your huckleberry.
(No, they don’t have huckleberry.)
North Sea Fish Snacks
Best for: Anime fans and other otaku; seafood lovers; that guy
Fish paste mixed with taro, flavored with soy, teriyaki, sesame, and/or spices, then laid out in sheets and cut into strips, then dried. Sure, it’s not for everybody. But the folks it’s for cannot get enough of this favored Japanese delicacy. If you love jerky, but haven’t tried this version, you owe it to yourself to at least say you have. There are better brands than North Sea out there, but this is the best one you don’t have to be able to read kanji to order.
Chops
Best for: People who like their jerky to be chewier; people with sensitive teeth
Chops manages a feat that very few dried beefs have ever pulled off: These chunks of jerky are incredibly soft, to the point that they're almost, dare we say, juicy. This is about as close as you're going to get to eating steak out of a bag, with simple flavors like sweet & spicy, teriyaki, and red chili on offer. But honestly, the regular variety is a thing of simple beauty, a salty slab of meat that we were tempted to microwave just to see if it could pass as an entree, but then couldn't because we ate the whole bag while daydreaming about it.
Lightlife Meatless Smart Jerky
Best for: Vegans; people pretending they're vegans to impress a date they've duped into hiking with them
A smoky option from this beloved purveyor of fake meat, the jerky pieces are slightly swee, and actually pretty good, in a generic jerky sort of way. But they also dissolve into strands as you chew, like that gross jerky chew stuff redneck kids eat to emulate their dads' Skoal habit. If your chaw-chompin' dad voted for Roy Moore, and you're afraid to tell him you're vegan, this is your jam! Or if you're just a vegan who likes smoky stuff, though that was way less fun to imagine.
Krave Jerky
Best for: Pork obsessives; people who like their jerky to come in enough flavors to compete with Jelly Belly
Krave gets points for sneaking glorious pork into the mainstream jerky conversation, along with the brand's ranks of also-delicious beef and turkey. All varieties are tasty unto themselves, but Krave isn't content to just make standard jerky, as evidenced by a bevy of unexpected flavors like the spicy pink peppercorn beef, an herbaceous basil citrus turkey number, and the layered black cherry BBQ pork. They're also doing sticks as power foods, plus bars, which look and behave like a standard energy bar, but with way more pork.
Fatman's
Best for: Traditionalists; people getting over chewing tobacco addiction
Fatman’s jerky is thin and leathery, but in a good way. It’s one of those jerkies you start eating by moistening and softening in your mouth for a minute before you chew, which means the flavors really put out for you before you even begin to really eat it. Eighteen “gourmet” flavors give you exactly the long-lasting flavor profile you’re hoping for, from classics like teriyaki and “original” to face-blastingly spicy. Our favorite is the butter & garlic, which we swear tastes just like butter chicken from a strip mall Indian joint.
Jackson Hole Buffalo Jerky
Best for: Cowboys; people hosting a Westworld dinner party; people who have tasted the magic of buffalo jerky in the West and can't find it near them
In Wyoming, the Dakotas, and Montana, you can find amazing buffalo jerky pretty much everywhere. If you're anywhere else, it's a tougher sell. But while the Native Americans, who popularized dried buffalo meat centuries ago and didn't have the internet, we do, and now we can order it online. Jackson Hole Buffalo Meat Co. is among the best. You aren't gonna get anything too fancy here. Just salted, lean, buffalo strips, and pepperoni at its best. Throw in some elk, too. Shipping it's way cheaper than driving across the country to get it at a roadside stand.
SumoJerky
Best for: Lazy jerky fans; adventurous eaters; box fanatics
Back in the day, “Rule 34” only referred to porn. It now also applies to subscription boxes -- if it exists, there’s a subscription service. Jerky is no exception, with over a dozen quality competitors in the field. We name SumoJerky as the top because they are the most aggressive about variety. At just under $30 a month, they keep sending you new kinds of jerky to try. For example: a recent box included hickory, pepper teriyaki, grass-fed Angus, super-garlic, and two brands of old-school plain jerky -- all from different manufacturers. Not every one will be your favorite, but they’re good about quality and you’ll find multiple keepers. If you want the same kind of jerky sent your way month after month instead -- well, that’s what Amazon recurring orders are for.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.