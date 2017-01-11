Food & Drink

The 10 Best Burgers in America: Burger Quest's Running List

By Published On 08/23/2016 By Published On 08/23/2016
Saint Dinette
Saint Dinette; Minneapolis, MN | J. Annie Wang/Thrillist
More From Burger Quest

related

The Long, Twisted History of Earnestine & Hazel's, America's Greatest Burger Dive Bar

related

The Best Burgers in Chicago, Ranked by Our National Burger Critic

related

The Best Burgers in Atlanta, Ranked by Our National Burger Critic

related

The Best Burgers in Detroit, Ranked by Our National Burger Critic

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

JetBlue Will Take You to Puerto Rico For Just $126

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

related

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

First off, deep breaths, friends. This is by no means the definitive list, just a midway update during my journey to find the greatest burger in America. But along that journey there have been some particularly exceptional burgers worth shouting out, and so I've decided to keep a live list of the 10 best burgers (listed in alphabetical order) so far.

(IMPORTANT: This only consists of burgers from cities I've traveled to for Burger Quest. So no fantastic burgers from memory, or childhood, or even the year before until I've revisited those places. But I'll be updating this monthly as I go to new cities. If you want to see where I'm going next, check this out.) 

In the meantime, you can see more on what the trip's about and read reviews here, follow along on Instagram and Twitter and be sure to tag pictures of amazing burgers you've eaten (using #ThrillistBurgerQuest), and keep telling me other places to go. May the burgers be ever yours to savor.  

Related

related

The 33 Best Burgers in America

related

Burger Quest: One Man's Mission to Find America's Greatest Hamburger

related

The 21 Most Underrated Burgers in America
More From Burger Quest

related

The Long, Twisted History of Earnestine & Hazel's, America's Greatest Burger Dive Bar

related

The Best Burgers in Chicago, Ranked by Our National Burger Critic

related

The Best Burgers in Atlanta, Ranked by Our National Burger Critic

related

The Best Burgers in Detroit, Ranked by Our National Burger Critic

related

The 33 Best Burgers in America
Company Burger Single New Orleans
Kevin Alexander/Thrillist

The Single

The Company Burger

Address and Info

New Orleans, Louisiana

A longtime favorite of mine, Company Burger continues to shine thanks to the fact that each element of the burger -- from the house-made bread-and-butter pickles, to the American, to the grilled red onions, to the bun -- is exquisite. 

Read more about all the best burgers in New Orleans here.

Knife Dallas Burger
Kevin Alexander/Thrillist

The Ozersky Burger

Knife Dallas

Address and Info

Dallas, Texas

Named for one of the great burger-loving writers of our time, the Ozersky from chef John Tesar is a study in pure, unadulterated perfection, with unbelievable char, and meat that tastes so pure you feel like you're eating right out of a butcher's hand. But not in a weird way. It's a burger that honors the man behind the name, and the man behind the grill. 

Read all about every single great burger in Dallas right here

Kopp's Frozen Custard Cheeseburger
David Szymanski/Thrillist

Double cheeseburger with the works 

Kopp's Frozen Custard 

Address and Info

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

One of the OG's of the Wisconsin butter-burger scene (read more about that here!), Kopp's burger is thin with exceptionally griddled patties, a fantastic acidic relish, and thick Wisconsin-style slices of American cheese. It tastes like someone who owns a fast-food franchise made a Faustian bargain to ensure all elements of the burger were perfect. Kopp's just might be the best fast-food burger joint in the country. And I didn't even try the custard. 

Find out all about the best butter and regular burgers in Milwaukee right here

Loretta's Northwesterner
Kevin Alexander/Thrillist

The Tavern Burger

Loretta's Northwesterner

Address and Info

Seattle, Washington

Tucked away on a nondescript street just south of the Duwamish Waterway, Loretta's is a classic Seattle bar, the type of dark place that feels like the right hang during a perpetually rainy winter. It also happens to have the best burger in Seattle, with a "literally perfect" bun, a few white onions, a pale special sauce, and pickles. No tricks, just perfect execution. Bring your flannel. 

Peruse all the best burgers in Seattle here.

related

Bacon Sucks: Experts Reveal the Most Over/Underrated Burger Toppings

related

Burger Quest: One Man's Mission to Find America's Greatest Hamburger
Nic's Grill Oklahoma City
Kevin Alexander/Thrillist

The burger with "cheese and everything" 

Nic's Grill

Address and Info

Oklahoma City, OK

One of those once-in-a-lifetime-experience type of places, Nic's is tiny, always has a line, and doesn't exactly come out fast. But once you get a seat, and you hear Nic ask you, "Cheese and everything?" you are a changed person.

Read more about all the best burgers in OKC right here.

Redcoat Tavern Detroit
Kevin Alexander/Thrillist

Classic burger with sharp American 

Redcoat Tavern 

Address and Info

Royal Oak, Michigan

Just north of Detroit, in a British pub in a town that sounds like a fancy kind of tree, is a burger worth traveling for. With perfectly seasoned, loosely ground meat and a special sauce so simple and effective it makes me question everything, it is the ideal pub burger. 

Check out all the best burgers in Detroit here.

Saint Dinette Burger
J. Annie Wang/Thrillist

The cheeseburger 

Saint Dinette

Address and Info

St. Paul, Minnesota

Right across from the Saint Paul Saints minor-league baseball stadium sits this fantastic restaurant serving what is essentially an upscale Double-Double, except this one features patties that look like they were "stolen from a 'perfect char' Google Image search," sharp cheddar that somehow melts like American, and house-made pickles that give just the right amount of acid kick to balance everything else out. 

For all the best burgers in Minneapolis/St. Paul, read the story here.

Stanich's Burger Portland
Kevin Alexander/Thrillist

"Nick's" cheeseburger with grilled onions 

Stanich's

Address and Info

Portland, Oregon

An old-school, family-owned sports bar in NE Portland since 1949, Stanich's puts all the new-school burgers in the PDX to shame with a perfectly griddled burger and lots of attention to detail on condiments and pretty much everything else. 

Read more about all the best burgers in Portland right here

related

13 Ways You're Grilling Burgers Wrong

related

The 21 Most Underrated Burgers in America
Stevenson's Bar and Grill Burger Cleveland, Ohio
Kevin Alexander/Thrillist

The Little Guy

Stevenson's Bar and Grill

Address and Info

Cleveland, Ohio

The bar sits next to a gas station about 20 minutes outside of Downtown Cleveland. It has carpet. And a '90s television in the back. And a $4 bologna special. And a burger that tastes like God himself made a Big Mac. 

Read more about all the best burgers in Cleveland here.

Tookie's Seabrook, Texas
Kevin Alexander/Thrillist

Cheeseburger with grilled onions

Tookie's 

Address and Info

Seabrook, Texas

On the water south of Houston, Tookie's is legendary for a lot of things -- bikers, Tommy Bahama-clad water enthusiasts, etc. -- but the thin, peppery, smashed cheeseburger is absolutely worth traveling for. 

Read more about the best burgers in the Houston area here

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kevin Alexander is Thrillist's national burger critic, or so says the internet. Follow him to the National Burger Critic Club in the airport @KAlexander03

1. The Company Burger 4600 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115 (Uptown)

The Company Burger takes its burgers very seriously. Translation: the pickles and mayo are homemade, and the twin patties in the house burger weigh a grand total of 6.5oz. You'll leave feeling full and satisfied, after washing it all down with one of Company's American brews on tap, of course.

2. Knife Modern Steak 5300 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206

Knife Modern Steakhouse by James Beard-nominated chef John Tesar is a sleek and elegant update on the classic steakhouse. Dedicated to using the finest, high-quality ingredients with Texas roots, Knife sources its meats from nearby 44 Farms in Carmen, Texas. Classic cuts like bone-in rib eye and filet mignon are what you can expect to see on "Old School" menu, whereas more adventurous selections, like Waygu, Akaushi and Tri-Tip, wood-fired over an open flame, are decidedly "New School."

3. Kopp's Frozen Custard 5373 N Port Washington Rd, Glendale, WI 53217

Known for its butter-burgers and frozen custard, Kopp's is so Midwestern it hurts. The Milwaukee chain serves wide, jumbo burgers that range from a single-patty hamburger to a double cheeseburger -- and it goes without saying that the double cheeseburger is the way to go. Two thin patties are covered with thick layers of Wisco-made American cheese, topped with relish in lieu of pickles, and sandwiched between a well-toasted bun. The custard is as creamy as the burgers are juicy, doled out fountain-style in flavors like banana, hot fudge, marshmallow, and butterscotch.

4. Loretta's Northwesterner 8617 14th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108

This hole in the wall doesn't look like much from the outside, but inside it's home to one of Seattle's favorite joints for the simple pleasures in life -- that is, burgers and beer. Loretta's is known for its Tavern Burger, which, much like the bar itself, is simple and unfussy (it consists of a patty, cheese, raw white onions, pickles, and a bun), but its house-made sauce and overall juiciness packs a huge punch.

5. Nic's Grill 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107

This tiny gray house in the center of OKC has burgers so scene-setting, they've got lines winding down 11th. People stand around for undesirable amounts of time across from the nearby strip club to make even just an attempt to snag one of the very few seats, but no one's ever left with regrets after being met with the best burger in Oklahoma City. Nic himself whips up hearty mountains of beef and cheese on buns that miraculously withstand their weight.

6. Redcoat Tavern 31542 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 (Royal Oak)

From the Colonial pub exterior and aggressive red glow of the interior lighting to the questionable English accents, Redcoat takes its English pub status very seriously even though they serve mostly American cuisine. They offer menu items like Scotch eggs (boiled egg wrapped in spicy sausage served with mustard), salmon, mac and cheese, prime rib, and huge burgers that you can build yourself; they also have a hearty list of American craft brews. We sat in the happy din of this almost always crowded joint and had the battered mushrooms that were sweet, salty, soft, and crispy all at once before ordering the Brasserie beef burger that came stacked with tomato, crisp bacon, caramelized onions, fresh watercress, melted Gruyere, and dijonnaise on a brioche bun.

7. Saint Dinette 261 5th St E, Saint Paul, MN 55101 (Downtown St Paul)

Sant Dinette in Saint Paul is famous for its burger, which is a masterclass in simplicity—it’s a rich and succulent double burger engulfed in creamy cheddar cheese between light-yet-buttery toasted buns with a side of sweet pickles. An order of crispy, salty, crinkle cut fries will complete your true Saint DInette dining experience. Don't forget about its amazing cocktail list, which include signature cocktails Thanks for Last Night and Healthy Vacation. If you're there for brunch, make sure to indulge in the killer Bloodys.

8. Stanich's 4915 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97213

The unembellished exterior of this Roseway houses on of the city's most beloved sports bars, open since the 1940s. Despite the small space and the eerie graveyard in their backyard, veteran customers have been returning here on a regular basis to admire their wall-to-wall team pennants and sink their teeth into The Special, a portion-defying beef and ham cheeseburger with bacon, egg, and all the fixings your (very hungry) heart desires.

9. Stevenson's Bar and Grill 800 E 200th St, Cleveland, OH 44119

Having moved from their old school location in Euclid to a modern space on the East Side, Stevenson’s is a Cleveland mainstay dating back to the 1920s. There’s ample reason to believe the hype: the burgers here are legendary, having stayed true to their roots with traditional, all-American preparation. Loyal regulars come for the Big Guy double cheeseburger, and stay for the bare-bones pub vibe, complete with a vintage bowling machine and touch tone jukebox for good measure.

10. Tookie’s Hamburgers & More 1202 Bayport Blvd, Seabrook, TX 77586

This green-and-gold institution had to shutter in 2008 after serious flood damage from Hurricane Ike, but it reemerged stronger than ever with more elbow room and a renovated kitchen to keep up with the burger-craving hordes in 2011. The vintage decor harks back to the restaurant's 1970s inception and fits with the menu of classic American food. The move here is to order the double cheeseburger, a side of Mama Ethel's oversize onion rings, and a Heath Bar milkshake.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Burger Quest

related

READ MORE
The Long, Twisted History of Earnestine & Hazel's, America's Greatest Burger Dive Bar
Burger Quest

related

READ MORE
The Best Burgers in Milwaukee, Ranked by Our National Burger Critic
Burger Quest

related

READ MORE
The 9 Best Burgers in Austin, Ranked by Our National Burger Critic
Burger Quest

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like