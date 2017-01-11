Great Chefs Name Their All-Time Favorite Candy

Reese's

"My guilty pleasure around my daughter's birthday and Halloween is the unnatural, very processed Reese's Cups, bars, and Pieces. I love peanut butter and chocolate." -- Jonathon Sawyer, Noodlecat (Cleveland, OH)

Atkinson's Peanut Butter Bars

"I tend to like candy with a more balanced flavor. It needs a good amount of salt to even it out. Atkinson's is an old-timey candy made in Texas. I remember my grandparents always having them around Halloween. It's crunchy and crispy. The texture is awesome, and it's got that salty/sweet thing going on without being overly sweet or cloying." -- Nathan Tate, Rapscallion (Dallas, TX)

Katjes Soft Salty Fish Licorice

"My favorite candy lately, no joke, has been black licorice fish from Germany. There's a World Market next to Terra & Vine, and I pop in there for random things and bags of those sweet, salty, delicious black fish." -- Andrew Graves, Terra & Vine (Evanston, IL)