The Best Cannabis Edibles of 2020

It’s been a decidedly great year for weed, we’ve had states like New Jersey and Arizona legalize, Congress passed the MORE act which puts another dent into federal prohibition, and dispensaries and other cannabis businesses were designated as “essential” amidst the pandemic. With more patients and general consumers gaining access, that means more products hitting the market, and that means your stoney baloney friend Sean here telling you which brands of edibles to look for on whatever fly-by-night delivery app your friend told you to download. I am here to share my learnings with you young Padawan, walk with me as we look back at the best-infused treats, beverages, and ingestibles of the year.

As always, the factors that make for an outstanding edible are: consistency in cannabinoid content, accurate dosing (with a reliable THC:CBD ratio), freshness, flavor, onset, duration, labeling, and packaging.