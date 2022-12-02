The Best Gifts for the Cannabis Lover in Your Life

Cannabis consumers are resourceful. For a long time, we had to be—laws and social stigmas required us to keep things unassuming and out of sight. But now that some 80% of the U.S. is enacting some form of cannabis legalization, we get to be whatever kind of consumers we want. That need for hyper discretion is loosening its vice grip, and lifelong smokers have never felt more free to explore the accessory realm.

They can try out newfangled bongs or take time to find the ashtray of their dreams. The creativity and innovation going into weed gear these days is at an all-time high. It’s an amazing time to enjoy cannabis. So we curated a list of the most interesting, useful and unique cannabis gifts—including the vital tools that I personally never let run out of stock at home.

Whether you’re shopping for a bud head that has is all or an essential purist, there’s something on this list for every kind of cannabis-lover. Here are the best new accessories for cannabis gifts—plus some stocking stuffers for your own smoking kit.