The Best Gifts for the Cannabis Lover in Your Life
Even lifelong joint rollers need a new lighter.
Cannabis consumers are resourceful. For a long time, we had to be—laws and social stigmas required us to keep things unassuming and out of sight. But now that some 80% of the U.S. is enacting some form of cannabis legalization, we get to be whatever kind of consumers we want. That need for hyper discretion is loosening its vice grip, and lifelong smokers have never felt more free to explore the accessory realm.
They can try out newfangled bongs or take time to find the ashtray of their dreams. The creativity and innovation going into weed gear these days is at an all-time high. It’s an amazing time to enjoy cannabis. So we curated a list of the most interesting, useful and unique cannabis gifts—including the vital tools that I personally never let run out of stock at home.
Whether you’re shopping for a bud head that has is all or an essential purist, there’s something on this list for every kind of cannabis-lover. Here are the best new accessories for cannabis gifts—plus some stocking stuffers for your own smoking kit.
Price: $68
Despite the proliferation of bubblers, bongs and dab rigs, no cannabis supply kit is complete without a simple glass pipe. It’s an easy access point for first time flower smokers, a go-to for guests and the compact size of Laundry Day’s palm-sized piece is perfect for a weekend trip. These revamped Chrome editions have a metallic look due to a special kind of glaze finish, so you get the visual drama of a UFO-like piece with the easy-to-clean familiarity of glass.
Price: $152.69
A bong is its own kind of hit: more voluminous and potent than a simple pipe but more cumbersome and far less travel-friendly. The DangleBong solved that problem—sort of by accident goes the origin story—when Dangle Supper founder C. Frazer created a titanium bong that could safely hang from a backpack while hiking or camping. With a higher melting point than glass and in a package that can’t be shattered, this bong will be a quick favorite of any active, outdoorsy fan of cannabis.
Price: $55
Joint holders are a little extra to begin with. Made for holding a joint, holders allow you to efficiently smoke one till the last centimeter without getting resin-y residue on your fingertips. Not vital, but an appreciated accessory when you’ve got one on hand. This joint holder from Bella Thorne’s accessory line is the definition of extra. It serves the purpose of a sanitary joint holder while featuring a green crystal–eyed crocodile in gold or silver. Luxurious necklace pendant or shapely joint-holding tool? Inquiring minds will die to know.
Price: $35
A lighter to remember and a lighter for any wind velocity, this rechargeable option is fully charged in under two hours, emits a small arc that won’t singe any eyebrows, and it comes in a variety of chic shades. Perfect the smoker who doesn’t habitually lose their Bic. (They’ll want to hang onto this one.)
Price: $24
There is no cannabis consumer out there who couldn’t use a fresh poker. Like lighters, it’s never long before it disappears into someone else’s pocket. Then, when you’re in need of an exhale most, your bowl gets clogged and you can’t get to business until you find a narrow enough tool to clear it. These blunt-ended pokers from cutesy accessory site Burning Love currently feature a glass mushroom or a daisy on one end, to use as a handle, but there are always new poker options dropping.
Price: $48
Session Goods is known for their stylish, award-winning bong, but the brand outdid itself with this capped ashtray that contains a sturdy poker within. The silicone lid easily comes off and on to contain ashes between sessions, and the grey glass tray is both simple to clean and good at camouflaging the mes. Inside, a metal, pointed debowler faces upward, allowing you to clear out the bowl into the ashtray—a design previously only found in flimsy plastic versions at smoke shops.
Price: $70
For the smoker who has it all: a zodiac-coordinated set. Each bundle contains a ceramic pipe, a four-piece grinder, lighter, nylon stash bag, and matching temporary tattoo, all featuring imagery of ethereal goddesses inspired by their signs, illustrated by artist and brand founder, Valfré.
Price: $195
Proper storage can make or break a cannabis experience. Cured cannabis begins to degrade with any exposure to oxygen and light—as terpenes evaporate, so does flavor, aroma and effects. You can halt that degradation with clean, airtight and opaque containers, which new brand Tulip makes possible on a Marie Kondo level. The multi piece storage kit even comes with an erasable marker for labeling jars according to strain. For more of a stocking stuffer size: their Weekender Set offers a simple pairing of the joint and bud storage containers in a small odor-proof pouch.
Price: $21.99
Some neighbors don’t love ambient cannabis smell wafting about. For your flower-smoking friends—regardless of their close proximity to neighbors—it’s impossible to overstate how much they’ll appreciate this. It’s the most reliable method of containment for dank aromas, no matter the size of the bong rip. Sploofy’s filter stands a head above as far as smoke capacity and efficacy, surpassing many other handheld filters capacity for cloudy exhales, and they get bonus points for offering replacement filters made with as little plastic as possible.
Price: $60
Typing, cooking, cleaning, working—our hands could use the muscle-relaxing benefits of a CBD topical more than any other body part. There are many options out there, but for a classic handbag hand cream that moisturizes, soothes, and removes any scent of that joint you just smoked, oHHo’s new Dream Cream is a luxurious contender. Scented with neroli, orange and bergamot, it’s a gender neutral, botanical fragrance that anyone would slather on.
Price: $38
Here’s a functional fragrance that does more than make you smell good. Full-spectrum hemp extract melds with 100% pure essential oils (petitgrain, neroli, grapefruit, Bulgarian rose, myrrh, sandalwood), and cold-pressed jojoba oil in a roll-on designed to refresh one’s scent and senses.
Price: $4.99
Another broadly appealing stocking stuffer: textured, alcohol cleaning wipes. Hemper’s mini copycat of Clorox wipes will come in handy every session, whether you’re cleaning smudges off of hands, sanitizing a shared pipe, maintaining the piece, or getting up the resin that just smudged someone’s sneaker.