Cheap Chef's Knives That Don't Suck

We get it. Sometimes a “homecooked” meal means dragging your sorry ass home late from work to slice up an avocado, slap it on some bread, and dredge it in hot sauce while cruising Netflix. But just because you’re not getting all Ina Garten up in your efficiency kitchen on a Tuesday doesn’t mean you should use the crappy knife your last roommate left behind. That shit is dangerous -- it’s easier to slip and cut yourself with a dull, flimsy knife than a sharp one, which will move through a potato like butter. Even the occasional home cook should have a basic set of good quality kitchen knives -- a chef’s knife, a paring knife, and a bread knife -- and you can buy all three for less than $100. Having ones that slice quickly and maneuver easily makes dinner prep approximately 1,000 times less annoying.