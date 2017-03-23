Pizza Toppings Are Dumb And They're Ruining Your Pizza

But since we're here, let's continue arguing.

The "how can we top ourselves next" food culture we live in (of which my place of employ is certainly guilty of perpetuating on occasion) fuels a "more is better" mentality when some things are just best left the fuck alone. Milkshakes are glorious just the way they are. The world did not need "freakshakes."

But even a more conventional, sparsely topped pie is still distracting from its essence. There's something to be said for a simply seasoned steak free of any distracting bearnaise, or (arches eyebrows) A1, or (stares disapprovingly) ketchup. If you only enjoy scallops that have been wrapped in bacon, you don't really appreciate scallops. Similarly, there's a flavor epiphany that the trinity of crust, sauce, and cheese can only deliver if unobstructed by clumsy interlopers to the party.