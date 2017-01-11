Thrillist's Chef of the Year Is Jason Vincent of Giant in Chicago

Vincent's background checks all the necessary boxes.

Longtime love of food and being in the kitchen: first worked cooking pizzas in his native Cleveland when he was 15.

The serious formative years: degree from CIA, time spent cooking at Spain's three-starred Michelin darling Arzak, James Beard-winning Fore Street in Maine, and legendary Commander's Palace in New Orleans.

Accolades when he finally breaks out on his own: Food & Wine's "Best New Chef" and a Beard nomination while running the kitchen at Nightwood.

However, things diverged from that track in 2014, when Vincent stepped away from the kitchen to become a stay-at-home dad to his two daughters. Such a move is seldom seen among high-level chefs in the thick of their prime, but to return from said hiatus and somehow reach even greater heights? That's virtually unheard of.